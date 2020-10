Agricultural Finance Corporation has appointed Rose Ochanda as acting managing director. She takes over from Lucas Meso, who has been at the helm of the State firm since 2011.

Ms Ochanda is the corporation secretary and head of legal services. Board chair Frankline Bett praised Meso for overseeing growth at the organisation during his tenure.

“It is an institution where anyone would want to be a leader because of the work you have done,” he said.