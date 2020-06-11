×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check The Standard Insider E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Coffee consumers set for steep prices

By Macharia Kamau | October 16th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Charles Mutwiri at his coffee farm in Imenti North, Meru County. He gets up to 20 kilos from a single tree, as the national average is two kilos per tree. He said he practices good husbandry and shuns fertilisers. [File, Standard]

The price of your favourite cup of coffee could in the coming months go up as consumer levies scrapped nearly a decade ago are reintroduced.

In new proposals, the Ministry of Agriculture wants to return the levies, arguing they are critical in supporting crucial functions such as research, marketing and rural roads in coffee farming areas.

The charges are contained in the Coffee Bill, 2020 that the ministry is now subjecting to public participation.

Among them are a two per cent ad valorem levy on gross sales, which will be remitted to the Coffee Research Institute to support research and a four per cent import levy that will be remitted to the Coffee Board of Kenya for marketing.

Read More

There will also be a two per cent buyers’ levy to be shared by the board’s regulatory function (one per cent) and coffee-growing counties (one per cent) to support the crop’s development.

“The Bill will reintroduce levies, and I know this is one of the issues that might be politicised,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya yesterday.

“These levies are on the consumer and not the farmer. When the coffee is being sold, there will be an additional levy that the buyer pays. It has nothing to do with reducing the earnings of the farmers,” the CS said.

Munya said the levies will support areas such as research, which were neglected after the levies were scrapped.

“The levies were there before and helped in supporting research and infrastructure. When they were removed, most of the institutions collapsed. It also did not translate to any earnings for farmers,” he said.

“The story that was sold then was that these levies were a burden to farmers. It was not true. If anything, they were good for farmers because they helped do the roads, research and produce good seedlings.”

Munya spoke when he launched five Bills that are aimed at introducing major reforms in the sector.

“The sector has been receding badly. The production per tree has been going down, The acreage has also gone down,” the CS said.

“These reforms are intended to spur back the sector and give confidence to the farmer to continue investing in the crop,”he said.

 

Related Topics
Ministry of Agriculture Coffee Bill 2020 Peter Munya
Share this story
Previous article
Court dismisses attempt to stop Sh598m tax case
Next article
MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Seeking to close gap, Trump bashes Biden on fracking as campaign intensifies
Seeking to close gap, Trump bashes Biden on fracking as campaign intensifies

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru-Raila deal killed our dreams, says furious Ruto
Uhuru-Raila deal killed our dreams, says furious Ruto

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

8 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

9 days ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

17 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

20 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The Casino: Where Nairobians seek treatment for STIs

The Casino: Where Nairobians seek treatment for STIs
Graham Kajilwa 11 hours ago
Dream of tallest building in Africa stuck below surface

Dream of tallest building in Africa stuck below surface
Peter Theuri 14 hours ago
Mavoko: Where land ownership dreams die

Mavoko: Where land ownership dreams die
Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
John Pesa and art of speaking from both sides of the mouth

John Pesa and art of speaking from both sides of the mouth
Daniel Wesangula 16 hours ago

Read More

Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover

Business

Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover

Munya disbands food authority in sector makeover

Court dismisses attempt to stop Sh598m tax case

Business

Court dismisses attempt to stop Sh598m tax case

Court dismisses attempt to stop Sh598m tax case

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

Business

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.