Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Microsoft has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) to co-create technology solutions in agriculture.

The collaboration through Microsoft’s 4Afrika initiative will support Agra’s digital transformation as it works to improve food security for 30 million farming households across 11 countries by 2021.

It aims to encourage the use of big data and artificial intelligence in the digital transformation of Agra, working with the Kenyan government and expanding to Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Ethiopia.

"We look forward to next year to deepen each area of work we have begun together both technically and geographically. We very much appreciate the opportunity to draw on Microsoft’s digital architecture support on digital ecosystems and big data platforms,” said Vanessa Adams, vice president for Strategic Partnerships and Chief of Party at Agra.

The partnership will also provide support to Agra grantees to improve their digital offering by exploring areas of use of big data and artificial intelligence, including co-managing an internship programme and co-design and development of technology solutions.

"We’re excited to continue our work with AGRA in building locally-relevant technology solutions that are mindful of challenges local farmers face, offering solutions to farmers and policy makers alike to deliver meaningful impact,” said Microsoft 4Afrika Regional Director Amrote Abdella.

The partnership forms part of Microsoft’s ongoing investment in agri-tech across the continent.