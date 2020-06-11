Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

By James Wanzala | September 20th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Microsoft has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Agra) to co-create technology solutions in agriculture.

The collaboration through Microsoft’s 4Afrika initiative will support Agra’s digital transformation as it works to improve food security for 30 million farming households across 11 countries by 2021.

It aims to encourage the use of big data and artificial intelligence in the digital transformation of Agra, working with the Kenyan government and expanding to Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Ethiopia.

"We look forward to next year to deepen each area of work we have begun together both technically and geographically. We very much appreciate the opportunity to draw on Microsoft’s digital architecture support on digital ecosystems and big data platforms,” said Vanessa Adams, vice president for Strategic Partnerships and Chief of Party at Agra.

The partnership will also provide support to Agra grantees to improve their digital offering by exploring areas of use of big data and artificial intelligence, including co-managing an internship programme and co-design and development of technology solutions.

"We’re excited to continue our work with AGRA in building locally-relevant technology solutions that are mindful of challenges local farmers face, offering solutions to farmers and policy makers alike to deliver meaningful impact,” said Microsoft 4Afrika Regional Director Amrote Abdella.

The partnership forms part of Microsoft’s ongoing investment in agri-tech across the continent.

Related Topics
Microsoft Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Agra
Share this story
Previous article
This is why we must face the future with Godly confidence
Next article
It’s incredible how we forget our suffering amid political clatter

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

It’s incredible how we forget our suffering amid political clatter
It’s incredible how we forget our suffering amid political clatter

LATEST STORIES

We are all hustlers, says Raila
We are all hustlers, says Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles
Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock

Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock
Awal Mohammed 7 hours ago
Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters

Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters
Simon Oyeng’ 21 hours ago
‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

Pkemoi Ng'enoh 23 hours ago

Read More

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Business

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Fish farmers protest PS's order

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

Business

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

Taiwan travellers take 'flight to nowhere'

Business

Taiwan travellers take 'flight to nowhere'

Taiwan travellers take 'flight to nowhere'

Stima Sacco appoints CEO

Business

Stima Sacco appoints CEO

Stima Sacco appoints CEO

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.