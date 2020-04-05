Ethiopia dam reservoir filling as talks with Egypt, Sudan stall

SEE ALSO: Sudan, Egypt say Ethiopia will not fill Nile dam without reaching dealThe comments by Seleshi did not address whether Ethiopia had closed the gates of the dam. The area has also seen recent heavy rainfall. “My understanding of his statement is that they have not closed the outlets,” said Dina Mufti, a spokesman for the foreign ministry. Seleshi had tweeted earlier in the day: “The inflow into the reservoir due to heavy rainfall and runoff exceeded the outflow and created natural pooling. This continues until overflow is triggered soon.” The minister, his spokesman, and the spokeswoman for the prime minister’s office did not return calls seeking clarification. The project has raised concerns in Egypt that already limited Nile waters, which its 100 million people depend on heavily, will be further restricted. The Blue Nile is a tributary of the Nile from which Egypt gets 90% of its fresh water.
Egypt asked Ethiopia for urgent clarification on whether it had started filling the reservoir, the foreign ministry said. On Tuesday, talks between the three nations to regulate the flow of water from the dam failed to reach agreement. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Secretary General Antonio Guterres had urged the three countries to "seize the opportunity in the coming days to bridge remaining differences and reach a mutually beneficial agreement for their peoples". The dam, when finished, will have an installed capacity of 6,450 megawatts - more than doubling Ethiopia's existing capacity - and is the centrepiece of the country's bid to become Africa's biggest power exporter. The dam is being built about 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Sudan. Sudan and Egypt have sought a legally binding agreement before the dam is filled.