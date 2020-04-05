LinkedIn sued over allegation it secretly reads Apple users' clipboard content

SEE ALSO: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within daysAccording to media reports from last week, 53 apps including TikTok and LinkedIn were reported to be reading users’ Universal Clipboard content, after Apple’s latest privacy feature started alerting users whenever the clipboard was accessed with a banner saying “pasted from Messages.” “These “reads” are interpreted by Apple’s Universal Clipboard as a “paste” command,” Bauer’s lawsuit alleged. A LinkedIn executive had said on Twitter last week that the company released a new version of its app to end this practice. Developers and testers of Apple’s operating system iOS 14 found that LinkedIn’s application on iPhones and iPads “secretly” read users’ clipboard “a lot,” according to the complaint. The lawsuit seeks to certify the complaint as class action based on alleged violation of the law or social norms, under California laws.
According to the complaint, LinkedIn has not only been spying on its users, it has been spying on their nearby computers and other devices, and it has been circumventing Apple's Universal Clipboard timeout.