';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

LinkedIn sued over allegation it secretly reads Apple users' clipboard content

By Reuters | July 11th 2020 at 03:39:00 GMT +0300

Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn was sued by a New York-based iPhone user on Friday for allegedly reading and diverting users’ sensitive content from Apple Inc’s Universal Clipboard application.

According to Apple’s website, Universal Clipboard allows users to copy text, images, photos, and videos on one Apple device and then paste the content onto another Apple device.

According to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court by Adam Bauer, LinkedIn reads the Clipboard information without notifying the user.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SEE ALSO: TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

According to media reports from last week, 53 apps including TikTok and LinkedIn were reported to be reading users’ Universal Clipboard content, after Apple’s latest privacy feature started alerting users whenever the clipboard was accessed with a banner saying “pasted from Messages.”

“These “reads” are interpreted by Apple’s Universal Clipboard as a “paste” command,” Bauer’s lawsuit alleged.

A LinkedIn executive had said on Twitter last week that the company released a new version of its app to end this practice.

Developers and testers of Apple’s operating system iOS 14 found that LinkedIn’s application on iPhones and iPads “secretly” read users’ clipboard “a lot,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit seeks to certify the complaint as class action based on alleged violation of the law or social norms, under California laws.

SEE ALSO: Indian PM Modi shuts Weibo account after banning Chinese apps

According to the complaint, LinkedIn has not only been spying on its users, it has been spying on their nearby computers and other devices, and it has been circumventing Apple’s Universal Clipboard timeout.  

Related Topics
LinkedIn Apple iPhone Cybersecurity TikTok
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

India's Chinese app ban seen jolting $1 billion expansion of ByteDance
India's Chinese app ban seen jolting $1 billion expansion of ByteDance

LATEST STORIES

Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022
Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No Money, No Testing

No Money, No Testing
A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire

A litmus test, available options and our role out of the raging quagmire
Kenya stares at return to lockdown

Kenya stares at return to lockdown
How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

How 40-year-old border row was settled in days

Read More

Firm bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices

Sci & Tech

Firm bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices

Firm bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices
Facebook embraces remote work.

Sci & Tech

Facebook embraces remote work.

Facebook embraces remote work outside Silicon Valley
WhatsApp shares 10 secret tips and tricks you might not know about the app

Sci & Tech

WhatsApp shares 10 secret tips and tricks you might not know about the app

WhatsApp shares 10 secret tips and tricks you might not know about the app
Telkom and Loon to deploy 4G internet technology to customers

Sci & Tech

Telkom and Loon to deploy 4G internet technology to customers

Telkom and Loon to deploy 4G internet technology to Kenyans from July
Feedback