Broke Kenyans fly back home from diaspora to isolation
SEE ALSO: Coronavirus takes toll on cost of inputs for companiesIn a few hours, the plane carrying Kenyans from China will land, and in it, will be several jobless Kenyans returning with hopelessness and uncertainty of what the future holds. “We are happy to be coming home. We got a letter that we will have to pay for quarantine, yet I had to take a loan to get on the flight. Many Kenyans on that flight are coming with nothing but broken dreams,” she says. There are still many more who have chosen to stay in China, saying they are still trying to raise money. Despite 183 Kenyans registering for the flight, only a few had paid for it.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The flight that was to leave India yesterday evening was booked to capacity a few hours after Kenya Airways announced that there will be a chartered flight from Mumbai. In it were several patients and relatives who had gone to India for medical care. They decried the high cost of the flights, despite Kenya’s High Commissioner in New Delhi, Willy Bett, insisting that the flight is not an evacuation or repatriation, but facilitation for Kenyans to come home. “I took my daughter for treatment, and we had a fundraising for medical care. The extended stay meant that I spent more than anticipated. My family in Kenya had a hard time trying to fundraise for more because we mostly depended on church donations but churches are closed,” said one of the passengers who will be coming home on the Mumbai flight.
SEE ALSO: Panic buying follows coronavirus across the globeMost of the returnees say they had spent most of their savings wading through the joblessness and lockdown. They are hoping for a start over and praying for normalcy when they get out of quarantine facilities.
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.