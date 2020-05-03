CBO, two firms to support food donations

Kenyans can now support vulnerable families with a package of food through a Kibera community-based organisation (CBO) in partnership with Twiga Foods and Jumia.Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) and the two firms have launched to offer relief for needy families in Kibera Slums with the Jumia package costing Sh1,135 while that of Twiga will cost Sh1,399. The packages include Twiga Okoa Jamii and Okoa Jamii Chakula, a mix of fresh and manufactured foods. “Families in low income, high density areas like Kibera slums are the most vulnerable over this Covid-19 period. By purchasing a package on Jumia, you can help support a needy family for up to one week,” said Shofco founder, Kennedy Odede.

Jumia said details of the deliveries to the benefitting families will be reported to donors through regular reporting. “We have great data from recent deliveries to show exactly which household received donations,” said Jumia Kenya Chief Operating Officer Christine Sogomo. Twiga Foods said it has discounted the price of fresh produce up to 50 per cent.

“The scale of this crisis has disrupted lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses which calls for innovating beyond the customer and dedicating resources for the increasing food security issue seen in underprivileged communities,” said Twiga Foods Chief Executive Peter Njonjo.

