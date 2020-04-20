List of mobile loan apps barred from accessing CRB services

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge last week barred a number of mobile-based lenders from using the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs), denying them a critical tool in assessing creditworthiness of a potential borrower.

Besides unregulated mobile-based lenders, Central Bank of Kenya CBK also withdrew the approvals granted to unregulated credit-only lenders as third party credit information providers to CRBs.

“The withdrawal is in response to numerous public complaints over misuse of the credit Information System by the unregulated digital and credit-only lenders, and particularly their poor responsiveness to customer complaints.

Thus, unregulated digital and credit-only lenders will no longer submit credit information on their borrowers to CRBs,” said CBK in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Parliament to scrutinize digital lenders over exploitation claims

This is a blow to hundreds of fintech credit providers such as Branch International and Tala, which had become household names with nearly every functional smartphone in Kenya having a digital lending app.

List of mobile loan apps that have been barred from accessing CRB services.

1. Branch

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.  

2. Zenka

3. Tala

SEE ALSO: What to do if you can’t pay off your loan on time

4. Opesa

5. Okash

6. Okolea

7. LionCash

8. i-Save Mobile

SEE ALSO: How to boost your CRB rating

9. Lendi mkopo

10. Okoa Cash Loans

11. Fuliza Branch

12. Investor

13. MB-Kash

SEE ALSO: Sacco expands loan book by Sh1.6 billion

14. iPesa

15. Kopa Jirani

16. FlashPesa

17. Zash Loan

18. Kashway

19. Kava Personal Loans

20. Kua

21. Palm Loans Kenya

22. Afrika loans

23. Mshiko Chap

24. Kenya Quick Loan Shop

25. Senti

26. Hikash

27. MKash Bee

28. PesaFlash

29. Peso Loans

30. Carbon

31. Hela Pesa

32. Eazzy Loans

33. Fululiza Senti

34. Stawika

35. Tajiri

36. Loanika

37. Saida

38. Kuwazo

39. Fair Money

40. Lendy LOANS

41. Umba (Formerly Mkopo Kaka)

42. UbaPesa

43. Okoa 0% Interest Loans

44. Kash Pesa Loans

45. Fair Branch: Instantly and Accuracy

46. Top Loan Lenders

47. HiCash Quick and Easy Loans to MPESA

48. Loans Chap Chap

49. Izwa Loans

50. Fintech Loans

51. Imarika Credit

52. PesaPata

53. Okolea Quick Loans

54. M-KOPAY

55. Okoa Pesa pap

56. Kenya Quick Loans Market

57. Instant Cash- Reliable Money

58. Pezesha

59. mKopa

60. tumaPesa

61. Duta

62. Saida

63. Aspira

64. Phedha Loans

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.

Get the latest summary of news in your email every morning. Subscribe below

* indicates required
Related Topics
CRBCBKMobile Loan AppsMoneyDebt