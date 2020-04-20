List of mobile loan apps barred from accessing CRB services

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge last week barred a number of mobile-based lenders from using the Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) , denying them a critical tool in assessing creditworthiness of a potential borrower.Besides unregulated mobile-based lenders, Central Bank of Kenya CBK also withdrew the approvals granted to unregulated credit-only lenders as third party credit information providers to CRBs. “The withdrawal is in response to numerous public complaints over misuse of the credit Information System by the unregulated digital and credit-only lenders, and particularly their poor responsiveness to customer complaints. Thus, unregulated digital and credit-only lenders will no longer submit credit information on their borrowers to CRBs,” said CBK in a statement.

SEE ALSO: Parliament to scrutinize digital lenders over exploitation claims

This is a blow to hundreds of fintech credit providers such as Branch International and Tala, which had become household names with nearly every functional smartphone in Kenya having a digital lending app. List of mobile loan apps that have been barred from accessing CRB services. 1. Branch

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

2. Zenka 3. Tala

SEE ALSO: What to do if you can’t pay off your loan on time

4. Opesa 5. Okash 6. Okolea 7. LionCash 8. i-Save Mobile

SEE ALSO: How to boost your CRB rating

9. Lendi mkopo 10. Okoa Cash Loans 11. Fuliza Branch 12. Investor 13. MB-Kash

SEE ALSO: Sacco expands loan book by Sh1.6 billion

14. iPesa 15. Kopa Jirani 16. FlashPesa 17. Zash Loan 18. Kashway 19. Kava Personal Loans 20. Kua 21. Palm Loans Kenya 22. Afrika loans 23. Mshiko Chap 24. Kenya Quick Loan Shop 25. Senti 26. Hikash 27. MKash Bee 28. PesaFlash 29. Peso Loans 30. Carbon 31. Hela Pesa 32. Eazzy Loans 33. Fululiza Senti 34. Stawika 35. Tajiri 36. Loanika 37. Saida 38. Kuwazo 39. Fair Money 40. Lendy LOANS 41. Umba (Formerly Mkopo Kaka) 42. UbaPesa 43. Okoa 0% Interest Loans 44. Kash Pesa Loans 45. Fair Branch: Instantly and Accuracy 46. Top Loan Lenders 47. HiCash Quick and Easy Loans to MPESA 48. Loans Chap Chap 49. Izwa Loans 50. Fintech Loans 51. Imarika Credit 52. PesaPata 53. Okolea Quick Loans 54. M-KOPAY 55. Okoa Pesa pap 56. Kenya Quick Loans Market 57. Instant Cash- Reliable Money 58. Pezesha 59. mKopa 60. tumaPesa 61. Duta 62. Saida 63. Aspira 64. Phedha Loans

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.