List of mobile loan apps barred from accessing CRB services
SEE ALSO: Parliament to scrutinize digital lenders over exploitation claimsThis is a blow to hundreds of fintech credit providers such as Branch International and Tala, which had become household names with nearly every functional smartphone in Kenya having a digital lending app. List of mobile loan apps that have been barred from accessing CRB services. 1. Branch
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.2. Zenka 3. Tala
SEE ALSO: What to do if you can’t pay off your loan on time4. Opesa 5. Okash 6. Okolea 7. LionCash 8. i-Save Mobile
SEE ALSO: How to boost your CRB rating9. Lendi mkopo 10. Okoa Cash Loans 11. Fuliza Branch 12. Investor 13. MB-Kash
SEE ALSO: Sacco expands loan book by Sh1.6 billion14. iPesa 15. Kopa Jirani 16. FlashPesa 17. Zash Loan 18. Kashway 19. Kava Personal Loans 20. Kua 21. Palm Loans Kenya 22. Afrika loans 23. Mshiko Chap 24. Kenya Quick Loan Shop 25. Senti 26. Hikash 27. MKash Bee 28. PesaFlash 29. Peso Loans 30. Carbon 31. Hela Pesa 32. Eazzy Loans 33. Fululiza Senti 34. Stawika 35. Tajiri 36. Loanika 37. Saida 38. Kuwazo 39. Fair Money 40. Lendy LOANS 41. Umba (Formerly Mkopo Kaka) 42. UbaPesa 43. Okoa 0% Interest Loans 44. Kash Pesa Loans 45. Fair Branch: Instantly and Accuracy 46. Top Loan Lenders 47. HiCash Quick and Easy Loans to MPESA 48. Loans Chap Chap 49. Izwa Loans 50. Fintech Loans 51. Imarika Credit 52. PesaPata 53. Okolea Quick Loans 54. M-KOPAY 55. Okoa Pesa pap 56. Kenya Quick Loans Market 57. Instant Cash- Reliable Money 58. Pezesha 59. mKopa 60. tumaPesa 61. Duta 62. Saida 63. Aspira 64. Phedha Loans
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.