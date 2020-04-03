Uber to start shipping car disinfectants to drivers
He said select drivers could place an order in the app and receive shipment free of charge. "As a start, we're prioritizing the most active drivers in a few cities, incl. NYC," Macdonald wrote on Twitter, adding that the company was working on securing more supplies. Previously, Uber said suppliers had prioritized orders for healthcare, with its own orders being moved down the queue several times.
Lyft Inc last week said it had distributed many supplies to drivers while its hubs were still open and was working a way to distribute them now, but declined to provide additional details. Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Ride-hailing demand has grinded to a halt in most US cities, with a majority of Americans now under some form of lockdown. The epidemic has also exposed drivers and companies to the downside of an ambiguous contractor model, leaving drivers more vulnerable than traditional employees.
