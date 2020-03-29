Private security firms plan to support government efforts to fight Covid-19

Private security firms have offered their help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.Security associations under the banner of Private Security Congress said they are complementing the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. In a statement released yesterday, the associations that have more than 700,000 members, indicated that they have organised themselves into groups to undertake various tasks. Different firms have contributed a standby force to support the government during the crisis. “The teams are already working and we are in constant consultation with relevant offices,” said Protective Security Industry Association Chairman Cosmas Mutava. The government this week listed private security among essential services as it imposed a 7pm to 5am nationwide curfew. Private Security Regulatory Authority issued identification guidelines to be followed by guards during the curfew. More than 600 officers are undergoing training, who will cascade it down to other members. The training involves how to sanitise and use protective gear without endangering their own lives. The communication and command centre will coordinate private security companies while liaising with the national centre. “Our guards will act as primary informants and we immediately transmit the same information to national emergency centre,” said Protective and Safety Association of Kenya Secretary General Delano Kiilu.

