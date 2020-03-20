Standard Digital blogging platform looking for writers

With the number of covid-19 infections growing by the day, governments around the world have put their cities under lockdown.

Learning institutions have sent students home, public gatherings banned, employers told to embrace virtual working, and screening heightened at entry points like airports.

The result? People are now staying indoors, avoiding crowded spaces, working from home and washing hands frequently.

Spend your time blogging

If you are wondering what you can do with the free time in your hands, we have an idea for you. Starting Monday March 23, Standard Digital will offer a platform for people to publish on the www.standardmedia.co.ke blog section that will go live on Monday evening.

Who can blog?

Anyone! We are encouraging anyone from any part of the world who loves writing and has something to share.

You could be a teacher and seeing as schools are closed, you’d love to share what you are doing to ensure your pupils are still learning while at home. You may help others like you understand the experience and what other teachers or parents could learn from you.

We will also be accepting blog articles from writers willing to share their life experiences during this coronavirus season.

You could be a mother or a single person staying at home. You could be an Uber driver, a policeman, banker, farmer, a landlord or a student in Europe or Asia. We want to hear your story.

Standard digital audience

Standard Digital is the number one news site in the region with four million visitors per month, which translates to 18 million sessions per month with visitors who spend an average of eight minutes.

You can get started by emailing us your content (text or photos) to: [email protected] You can also submit a video/vlog to +254 785 876070.

Include your name, a brief about yourself and phone number, so that our editors can reach out to you for any additional information.

Stay safe everyone!

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.