Families in eight North Rift Counties will have to bury their departed relatives within 24 hours to curb the spread of coronavirus, governors from the region have declared. The counties under the North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB) Tuesday evening ordered an indefinite closure of all mortuaries in the region, saying the move will reduce congestion in the morgues and in funerals. Speaking after a consultative meeting at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), the Governors led by Uasin Gishu's Jackson Mandagosaid the move was arrived at after advise from doctors. Mandago who is the NOREB Chairman said counties in the region have also restricted persons attending funerals to a maximum of 50 in a bid to minimize congestion in burial ceremonies. "After consultation with doctors, we have agreed as a region that bodies will be buried 24 hours upon confirmation of the deaths," Governor Mandago said. He said the hurried burials will reduce the number of visitors to the homes of bereaved famines.

"It is not our wish to make this decision. It is painful but we have no option but to put in place tough measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our region," he said. Mandago was flanked by his West Pokot counterpart John Lonyangapuo, Stephen Sang (Nandi), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia). Deputy governors present during the meeting include Wisley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet and Julius Leseeti (Samburu). Mandago further directed all health workers who currently on leave to resume work immediately and take part in the fight to prevent the viral disease. MTRH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wilson Aruasa said relatives of patients who die at the facility will be required to immediately collect the bodies.

