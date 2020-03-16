Coronavirus: Kenya Railways moves to secure its services

Kenya Railways has issued a raft of measures to commuters and passengers using the Madaraka Express and Nairobi Commuter Rail services in the wake of Covid-19.The transport unit joins many other businesses, corporations, non-governmental organizations in Kenya in sending their messages of assurance of health and security during the prevailing lockdowns due to coronavirus.In a statement, Kenya Railways advises all passengers using their services to arrive at the stations early to comply with the necessary sanitary procedures.

All passengers accessing the services of the rail operator will be provided with soap, water, and sanitisers that are readily available at all stations and inside the trains. Kenya Railways said that all their passenger trains and coaches undergo thorough cleaning after every trip ''We encourage all passengers to observe all the precautions as advised by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of the virus,'' Kenya Railways said.

It went to advise any passenger with flu-like symptoms to avoid traveling at all. “Passenger temperatures are also to be checked during check-in at the Madaraka Express Passenger Service stations. Passengers also being sensitised at the waiting lobbies of the stations and on board the train. This measures to go on till the Coronavirus outbreak is contained and overcome,” Kenya Railways added.

