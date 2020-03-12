KQ suspends Rome- Geneva flights over Coronavirus pandemic
SEE ALSO :KQ Board appoints acting Chief Executive OfficerKQ has said that it has activated crisis management to address the situations and implement appropriate preventive measures. “We continue our engagement with the relevant ministries and Government agencies in Kenya and across our network and will provide affected customers with updated information in a timely manner,” the airline stated. “The situation is dynamic and we are currently monitoring any developments.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.It has however maintained that its other flights will continue as normal but some schedules will be adjusted. Since the outbreak began, COVID-19 has spread to over 100 countries. In Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, South Africa, and Congo among others have had confirmed cases. According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya is yet to have a positive case as over 17 suspected cases all turned out to be negative.
SEE ALSO :Public relations firm Gina Din soldRecently, the court issued an order suspending flights to some parts in China, some of them being Guangzhou and Wuhan where the virus hit first.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.