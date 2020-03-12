New Absa Group CEO to review strategy

Absa Group Chief Executive Daniel Mminele addressing delegates at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) when the bank started trading as Absa Bank Kenya PLC (ABK), formerly as Barclays in Nairobi, Kenya. [Reuters]

The new CEO of South Africa’s Absa, Daniel Mminele has the mandate to review strategy and make changes if needed, as the lender reported a three per cent rise in full-year profit and pushed back the timeline for meeting a key target.Mminele took over the bank, which has been trying to improve performance since splitting from its parent Britain’s Barclays in 2017, and a lingering question has been whether he would continue with the strategy set by long-time Absa boss Maria Ramos before her departure last year.

