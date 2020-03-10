Kenyans miss out on largest oil price drop in three decades
SEE ALSO :Oil prices in biggest drop in over a decade as Russia, Opec splitSaudi Arabia together with other Opec (Oil Producing and Exporting Countries) members had planned to cut production to support prices. Russia, which was expected to support the move, backed out of the plan. Saudi in turn increased production and cut prices, sending the markets into turmoil. Despite the fall, Kenyans will wait longer for any benefits as the prices that will be published on March 14 will be based on cost of oil imported in February.
Slight decline The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) said it would effect a slight decline this month following a corresponding drop in February when prices hovered between $50 (Sh5,000) and $59 (Sh5,900) a barrel.
SEE ALSO :Why global oil prices took a nosediveThis was lower than January when prices peaked at $68 (Sh6,800) per barrel. “We expect a marginal drop this month because of the falling oil prices. We are yet to compute but expect a marginal drop,” said Epra Director General Pavel Oimeke. He added that should the disagreement continue to the end of March - with the result being sustained low prices of crude oil - then motorists will enjoy relief at the pump. “If the current drop is sustained for the next 30 days or so there could be a somewhat significant drop. From our assessment, however, the current price at about $33 per barrel is not sustainable and is a reaction to market forces especially price wars among the oil producers,” he said. “However, if it says that way for the next month or until the next price review, we expect some impact for consumers.” Should Opec and Russia sort out their differences and agree on cutting production in the coming few days, it would mean that Kenyans will not benefit from the biggest crude oil price drop in four years.
