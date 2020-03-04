Time ripe for real estate bargains
Real estate developer Myspace Properties is planning to partner with an undisclosed investor to bring goods and services closer to high density settlements. The company says it will invest Sh20 billion in construction of mini shopping malls that will serve people in low-income areas. The project that targets 50 strip malls is expected to ride on the government's Big Four agenda on affordable housing. "As the government builds houses for people to live in, we will be helping them by bringing markets closer to homes. For healthy living, people need to work, live and play," said Myspace Properties Chief Executives Mwenda Thuranira. "This is part of our strategy to come up with properties that will accommodate various clients, especially the lower middle class who are unable to pay huge rents in high end malls." According to the Pam Golding research, Grade A offices were experiencing vacancy rates of between 50 and 70 per cent. The study noted an 11 per cent decline in the uptake of Grade A office spaces from 2016, in spite of them remaining the most attractive for tenants. This was necessitated by the market correction that followed the pre-2016 real-estate boom.
