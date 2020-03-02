Four companies partner to launch Sh435m solar water desalination project in Kenya

Arid and semi-arid areas are set to benefit from clean water after four companies partnered to launch a water desalination project worth Sh435 million.The Germany-based firms Boreal Light GmbH and AtmosfairegGmbH will work with Water Kiosk Ltd and Bilal Sustainable Development Programme to construct 40 solar water desalination systems in 10 counties facing water shortage. Boreal Light GmbH CEO Beheshti said this was the single biggest solar water desalination project in East Africa. Tanzanian cities of Arusha, Tanga and Dodoma will also benefit from the water desalination project.

