CBK accuses lenders of neglecting clients
All contractual relationships and obligations that the bank has with its customers, partners, and other stakeholders are not affected by this change of name," said the Absa Kenya board in a notice in the dailies. Welcoming the move yesterday, CBK urged lenders to strictly observe ethical practices. "It is critical that Absa Kenya rises to these challenges with a sense of responsibility that encompasses its 104 years heritage," said the regulator. "Only by being more customer-centric, fair and responsible in pricing, transparent and ethical will Absa Kenya breathe life into its transformation." The regulator said many lenders were guilty of flouting the Banking Sector Charter set up in 2019 meant "to move banks towards customer centricity, risk-based credit pricing, transparency and doing the right thing".
Kenya is no stranger to rebrands, having recently witnessed the change of names in several banks in the last five years, where K-Rep Bank rebranded to Sidian Bank in 2016 after Centum Investment Company completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the bank. In the same year, Equatorial Commercial Bank also rebranded to Spire Bank, while Oriental Bank changed its name to M-Orient Bank.
