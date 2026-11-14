Why State wants court to end abduction hearings after Abshir Abdi's return

Hours after abducted lawyer Abshir Abdi resurfaced alive, State agencies on Friday mounted a united legal front against attempts by the advocate and his friend Ayub Maalim to recount their 11-day ordeal before the High Court.
What began as a desperate search for two missing men has now turned into a courtroom battle over whether Kenyans will hear a first-hand account of who allegedly abducted them, where they were held and what happened during their days in captivity.
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