Linda Mwananchi rebrand sails amid internal revolt and legal battles

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has taken a major step towards formalising its political rebranding after delegates at a National Delegates Conference (NDC) of The Equitable Party (TEP) approved a raft of changes, despite growing internal opposition and legal challenges over the legitimacy of the process.
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