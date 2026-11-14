Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police

Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi before Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti after his abduction ordeal. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Several missing and abducted Kenyans have been found abandoned miles from home just as courts turn up the pressure on security chiefs to explain their disappearance, raising troubling questions about the timing.

For 11 days, the family of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi endured anguish, searching for answers after four armed men, believed to be police officers, allegedly abducted him in the early hours of November 1 as he left a city hotel along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road.