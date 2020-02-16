IMF, World Bank move pushes Somalia closer to debt forgiveness
SEE ALSO :Kenya should invest in people and harness technology“It’s indeed a historic moment,” Beileh said on Twitter. “Proud day. We remain committed to reforms and sustainable development.” Beileh in October told Reuters his country would press ahead with poverty reduction efforts and a major regional ports and corridors initiative if the debt forgiveness process continued as expected. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the decisions provided “a clear recognition of Somalia’s sustained commitment to key economic and financial reforms” under challenging circumstances. “Helping Somalia achieve debt relief and unlock access to the needed resources to increase growth and reduce poverty is a key priority for the IMF,” she said in the joint statement.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.