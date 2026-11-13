Sonko to Kalonzo: You are better off deputising Ruto

When Mike Sonko officially joined the Wiper Party ahead of the 2022 General Election. [File, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now says Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is better off deputising President William Ruto than a United Opposition candidate.

Sonko on Thursday urged Kalonzo to make a decisive political choice, warning against using Kamba votes to divide the Opposition as he steps up Ukambani mobilisation ahead of 2027