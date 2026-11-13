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Eisenkot urges respect for Israel's Arab minority after Netanyahu attacks

By AFP | Nov. 13, 2026
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Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot speaks at his first fraction meeting at the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on the opening day of the new parliament in Jerusalem on November 10, 2026. [AFP]

Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot called on Friday for respect for the country's Arab minority after caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu and other right-wing figures sought to delegitimise the community's lawmakers by linking them to Hamas.

Two Arab-majority parties, Raam and the Joint List, secured a combined 19 seats in last month's election, winning nearly a sixth of the 120-seat parliament and potentially emerging as kingmakers in efforts by Eisenkot to form a government.

"Arab citizens of Israel are an integral part of the Israeli story," Eisenkot wrote on X on Friday.

"The attempt to marginalise them and vilify them collectively is a profound violation of the principles of civic responsibility. It dishonours Israel's Declaration of Independence and the values we take pride in as a Jewish and democratic state," he added.

Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly criticised leaders of Arab parties for refusing to describe Hamas as a "terror group" following its unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

All leaders of Arab parties have condemned the attack, in which Arab Israelis -- descendants of Palestinians who remained in what became Israel in 1948, and who now form more than 20 percent of the population -- were also among those killed.

Netanyahu has also repeatedly alleged electoral fraud by Arab-majority parties, but electoral authorities have rejected the claims.

In a speech at the inauguration of the new parliament this week, Netanyahu lamented that the two Arab lists refuse to recognise Israel as a Jewish state, although Raam leader Mansour Abbas has done so in the past.

He further claimed that they sought to establish either an "Islamic state" or a "nationalist Palestinian state".

During the same ceremony, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir heckled Joint List leader Youssef Jabareen during his oath of allegiance, accusing him of having "pledged allegiance to Hamas".

"It is entirely legitimate to disagree with representatives of the Arab parties, even to strongly disapprove of some of them. But it is neither legitimate nor acceptable to malign an entire community, and I will not allow it," Eisenkot said.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a new government on Sunday after consultations in which a majority of political parties, including the two Arab lists, recommended him for the role.

But one of Eisenkot's right-wing allies, Avigdor Liberman has said he will back out of the coalition if Israeli-Arabs are part of it.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government within 28 days, he may request a 14-day extension. Should he still fall short, the mandate would pass to another lawmaker, most likely Netanyahu.

 

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Related Topics

Israel elections Israel PM hopeful Gadi Eisenkot Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
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