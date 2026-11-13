Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Stocks recover after Nvidia scandal roils tech sector

By AFP | Nov. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A man looks at a screen at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei on November 13, 2026. [AFP]

Stock markets recovered on Friday as traders looked past the shock downfall of Nvidia's chief Jensen Huang, though shares in the AI chip behemoth continued their descent.

The latest inflation reading in the United States also helped investors turn their attention to the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.

"After a tumultuous week for the Nvidia boss and some dramatic headlines... The focus has switched to US inflation concerns, Treasury yields and the oil price, while, believe it or not, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are both on track to register their best weekly gains since August," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

But technology woes remained front of mind at the end of the week, with Microsoft struggling to fix an issue that left users around the world without its Outlook email app.

Microsoft's shares fell 1.5 percent at the start of trading.

Wall Street's main indices opened higher however, after eagerly awaited data showed that the Producer Price Index came in largely as expected.

The index, which measures the prices that farms, factories and other makers of goods receive, rose by 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, in line with analyst estimates.

The report comes on the heels of a hot consumer prices reading earlier in the week that also highlighted the impact of increased energy costs due to the US-Iran war.

Following the report US stock futures popped higher, while expectations of a 0.5 percentage point hike in US interest rates next month receded.

Investors still expect the US Federal Reserve to lift interest rates by at least a quarter percentage point next month to try to rein in stubborn inflation.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said that the US wholesale inflation data may have been better than some analysts had expected, but was "not necessarily as comforting as it appeared when taking into account the upward revisions for September."

The September monthly gain was revised up to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent, and the annual reading for October hit 6.5 percent, the highest since November 2022.

"The key takeaway from the report is that inflation at the wholesale level is still a big problem," O'Hare said.

Shares in Nvidia fell 2.7 percent at the start of trading in New York.

The chip titan has been at the centre of a storm after reports emerged that Huang -- a pivotal figure in the AI explosion in recent years -- had had extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of spying for China.

Huang stepped down as chief executive on Thursday in the face of a boardroom revolt, initially sending shares in the company down 14 percent before paring losses to end the day around four percent lower.

Asian stocks traded mixed, while European indices were largely unchanged.

Oil prices were mixed after the International Energy Agency said global oil supplies were expected to exceed demand in the fourth quarter, as more tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Key figures at around 1430 GMT

New York - DOW: UP 0.4 percent at 52,463.95 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 7,615.00

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 25,404.38

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 10,881.29

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 8,356.42

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,743.74

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 61,142.35 (close)

Seoul - Kospi: DOWN 1.0 percent at 5,290.53 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.6 percent at 23,637.60 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,634.35 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $96.81 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $89.23 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1047 from $1.1055 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3229 from $1.3235

Dollar/yen: UP at 159.96 yen from 159.84 yen

Euro/pound: UNCHANGED at 83.53 pence

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nvidia shares Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang US Federal Reserve
.

Latest Stories

Why military deployments have failed to stop Al Shabaab attacks in Mandera
Why military deployments have failed to stop Al Shabaab attacks in Mandera
Crime and Justice
By Hudson Gumbihi
40 mins ago
Abshir Abdi abduction: State opposes lawyer's account of 11-day ordeal
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
40 mins ago
Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Abshir Abdi abduction: State opposes lawyer's account of 11-day ordeal
By Nancy Gitonga 40 mins ago
Abshir Abdi abduction: State opposes lawyer's account of 11-day ordeal
Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police
By Nancy Gitonga 40 mins ago
Abductions: Missing Kenyans found far from home as courts press police
Linda Mwananchi rebrand sails amid internal revolt and legal battles
By Prestone Murunga 40 mins ago
Linda Mwananchi rebrand sails amid internal revolt and legal battles
Sifuna rise rattles Ruto allies, dismiss latest pollster ratings
By Prestone Murunga 40 mins ago
Sifuna rise rattles Ruto allies, dismiss latest pollster ratings
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved