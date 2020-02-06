France seeks role in Big Four agenda

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani with French Minister for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari and Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia at the signing.

Kenyan and French governments yesterday signed a framework agreement to enhance cooperation between the two countries.The collaboration will centre around financing, development and implementation of priority projects in Kenya, especially those under the Big Four agenda. The move is in line with the commitment made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s State Visit last March. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and French Minister for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari signed the deal in Nairobi yesterday. Also in the list of priorities under the framework agreement is developing a sustainable Blue Economy whose roadmap had already been signed by the two nations. Following the deal, France is also expected to play a bigger role in assisting Kenya in implementation of public transport projects. Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said traffic congestion in Nairobi is estimated to cost the economy Sh100 billion annually.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.