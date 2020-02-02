Stay at home mum 'finds herself' with booming business selling clothes on eBay
"Now, working at Higson Homes as well as selling on eBay, means that I have a great balance between home and work life as I finish at 1pm and can then go post my parcels and pick the kids up from school. "With eBay as well I can take the kids to Big Fun and sit there while they are playing and respond to people or list more clothes. "It's a nice feeling to have expanded my business and my eldest helps me packaging up the parcels and can learn from me that you have to work in life for things." At first Kelly started out selling her daughters' clothing on eBay after they had outgrown them for some extra cash. She then sold her family's clothes and now, after the help of Flying Start, she is buying from clothing wholesalers and making a profit by selling roughly 15 items a week. Created by Unity, Flying Start includes six months of support, digital access and advice via its current training facility in Endike Lane, north Hull. The Business Advisory Service there helps people to achieve their ideas, whether starting up or already established and in need of a fresh pair of eyes on a stagnant company. "Training at Unity gave me an unexpected boost in confidence," Kelly said. "First of all I completed my English and functional skills and then took on level two digital skills which taught me how to use e-commerce platforms, both eBay and Amazon, so that I can make more of selling online. "Tilly Tyson from the Business Advisory Service at Unity helped me to draw up a business plan and we're also exploring different products to sell. "This whole experience has become so much more valuable to me than I realised it would, especially as I have found a part-time job at Higson Homes through Unity's networks. "The good thing about training at Unity is the flexibility. I come into the centre for help and advice but I can complete the work online at any time. "I take my laptop with me everywhere I go and can fit all the learning around my family. "I've made new friends at Unity and feel so much more confident in myself and about my future." Residents are invited to the Unity drop-in week from January 27 at Endike Lane to register and find out more about training courses, qualifications and employment opportunities. "Our shared vision is to make HU6 a great place for people to live and we are currently running numerous projects to bring us together as a community, helping people to help themselves. "In the HU6 area many residents have issues with substance misuse, housing and mental health. Our key workers are fully qualified and experienced to support people from all walks of life. "Being out of work has a negative impact on self-esteem, so while attending Unity, we can help people get into employment. "The overall impact is much bigger and we have many examples of how it improves the lives of local residents."
