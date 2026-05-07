Weatherman warns rains to intensify across the country

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An aftermath of floods in Mathare slums, Nairobi, April 27, 2026. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall currently being experienced in several parts of the country is expected to intensify between May 8 and May 14, 2026, raising fears of floods, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

In a weather advisory issued on Thursday, the department said regions in the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands and parts of the Southeastern lowlands are likely to receive more than 20 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours during the period.

The weatherman noted that the rains are expected to peak between May 10 and May 13 before gradually reducing in intensity from May 14.

However, rainfall is still expected to continue in the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, and the Central Highlands, including Nairobi.

Counties expected to be most affected include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Nairobi, and Narok.

Parts of Turkana, Samburu, Kajiado, and Machakos counties are also expected to experience heavy rains.

The department cautioned residents to remain vigilant, warning that flooding may occur even in areas not directly receiving heavy rainfall, especially downstream regions.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid walking or driving through moving water, refrain from sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during thunderstorms, and exercise extreme caution in landslide-prone areas, particularly along the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly regions.

The Meteorological Department said it will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates should there be any significant changes.