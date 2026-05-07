Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Guterres to visit Kenya as UN invests Sh44bn in major Nairobi Hq expansion

By Mate Tongola | May. 7, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at a past event. [AFP]

The United Nations is undertaking one of its largest infrastructure investments in Africa, with Sh44 billion earmarked for the expansion of its Nairobi headquarters in Gigiri, marking a major upgrade of its global presence outside traditional UN hubs.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected in Kenya next week, where he will join President William Ruto on Monday, May 11, at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) for the groundbreaking of a new conference facility and the inauguration of modern office buildings.

The project, approved by UN Member States through the General Assembly, is designed to transform UNON into a more modern, efficient, and climate-resilient complex, while significantly expanding its capacity to host global meetings and operations.

The investment package includes Sh8.5 billion for new permanent office blocks and Sh34.1 billion for upgraded conferencing facilities.

The latter will expand meeting rooms from 14 to 30 and increase seating capacity from 2,000 to 9,000 delegates, including a 1,600-seat Assembly Hall.

The upgrades will position Nairobi as the third-largest UN hub globally after New York and Geneva, with Vienna ranking fourth.

Separately, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has invested Sh1.4 billion in additional office infrastructure at the complex.

During his visit, Guterres is also expected to hold talks with Kenyan leadership and participate in regional engagements, including the Africa Forward Summit, focusing on peace, sustainable development and climate action across the continent.

UNON, the only UN Secretariat headquarters in the Global South, currently hosts more than 4,000 personnel across 88 UN offices at the Gigiri complex. In total, about 6,000 UN staff and an estimated 10,000 dependents are based in Kenya.

The UN says the expansion reflects a broader shift towards decentralising global decision-making closer to regions most affected by humanitarian, climate and development challenges.

The Gigiri complex itself sits on 140 acres of land donated by the Government of Kenya, the largest such contribution by any host country.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

UNON UN Secretary General António Guterres Visits Kenya
.

Latest Stories

At least 10 killed as gold mine collapses in West Pokot
At least 10 killed as gold mine collapses in West Pokot
Rift Valley
By Irissheel Shanzu
1 hr ago
Safaricom hits record Sh99.7b profit as M-Pesa drives growth
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Kang'ata limps out of UDA, and no one should read too much 'politics'
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not off the hook: How MPs sanitised Mishra in organ transplants probe
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Not off the hook: How MPs sanitised Mishra in organ transplants probe
We don't know number of Kenyans in Russia military, admits Mudavadi
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
We don't know number of Kenyans in Russia military, admits Mudavadi
More pain at the pump as fuel shortages persist
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
More pain at the pump as fuel shortages persist
Uhuru's woes deepen as Jubilee party mediation talks hit a snag
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Uhuru's woes deepen as Jubilee party mediation talks hit a snag
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved