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President Ruto quietly pushing campaign for Njoki Ndungu's ICC Judgeship

By Patrick Vidija | May. 7, 2026
Lady Justice Njoki Ndung'u. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has mounted a quiet but powerful campaign rallying behind Justice Njoki Ndung’u in a historic bid for ICC Judgeship, The Standard can reveal.

A source within the Presidency told the publication that on the sidelines of this Monday’s swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed Judges to the High Court and Environment and Land Court at State House, President Ruto convened an intimate but significant caucus with Chief Justice Martha Koome, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, and the woman at the centre of it all, Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Kenya’s candidate for a seat on the International Criminal Court.

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William Ruto Justice Njoki Ndungu ICC Judgeship Candidate Ruto ICC campaign
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