Siaya County to construct incinerators for markets

Ligega market in Ugenya Constituency, Siaya County. [File, Standard]

The county government will construct incinerators in all modern markets to deal with waste management, Trade Chief Officer Chris Owang has said.Mr Owang said the markets generated huge waste and the construction of incinerators would improve the collection unit. There will be a collection point known to all the traders operating at the markets, and instead of moving with waste, they will be burned locally. Owang said all the six markets would have incinerators, with the next budget allocating funds enough to aid the construction of the facilities in Ugenya and Rarieda.

SEE ALSO :New bill seeks to give MCAs more powers on projects

The incinerators will be constructed such that they confine the final ash and prevent it from seeping into the environment and nearby water bodies. "We are copying our health facilities that have incinerators. We want to ensure that constant complaints of poor waste management is a thing of the past," he said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.