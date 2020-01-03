Banks in court over Sh1 billion dispute
SEE ALSO :Dad who shook his three-week-old baby girl to death jailed for eight yearsIn the documents filed in court, Guardian Bank says that after the buyout, it discovered that several loans listed as performing were unrecoverable. The number of securities Guilders shareholders gave for the deal also turned out to be defective, it said. Guardian Bank says the shareholders misrepresented the true net value of Guilders as of December 31, 1998. The bank said they discovered that out of a recoverable and performing loan portfolio, which they were informed was Sh678.074 million, only Sh26.06 million was realised.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.And in the process of recovering the loans, they incurred expenses of Sh7.32 million. There were also undisclosed liabilities of Sh10.62 million. In the case filed in 2005, Shivali Investments Ltd, Naval Holdings Ltd, Ketty Investments Ltd and SAAF Holdings said they sold 200,000 shares held at Guilders International Bank for Sh196 million.
SEE ALSO :Younger wife wins big in a 25-year old succession battleThe buyers Maganlal Motichad Chandaria, Nisha Dinesh Chandaria, Dinesh Maganlal Chandaria, Mahesh Maganlal Chandaria and six firms, among them Guardian Bank. Documents filed in court show that the payment was to be made in ten equal instalments, starting December 31, 2001. The two institutions later entered into another agreement dated December 31, 1999, whereby Guardian took over the assets and business of Guilders, including its premises. Later on June 12, 2000, Guardian Bank, it is claimed, agreed to pay the sellers Sh180 million, causing them to sign money receipt but failed to honour the deal. Former shareholders of Guilders say that Guardian breached agreements and failed to make the payments as agreed. They accuse Guardian of failing to render the full accounts and disclose receipts and proceeds from the disposal of securities and debts recovered on their behalf.
