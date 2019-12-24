Kenyan shilling firm ahead of holiday season

The Kenyan shilling was firm against the dollar on Tuesday supported by inflows from diaspora remittances amid businesses closing ahead of the holiday season, traders said.In the morning, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.70/90 per dollar, the same as Monday’s close. Markets will remain closed on December 25th and 26th for public holidays.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.