CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival

The recently concluded 2026 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has once again affirmed that young people hold up a mirror to society.
Through plays, choral verses, cultural dances, narratives, spoken word, mime, and even live television broadcasts, learners used the stage to interrogate the realities shaping their lives.
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