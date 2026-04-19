CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival

The 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri. The festival is scheduled to end on 17 April,2026. [Kibata Kihu Standard]

The recently concluded 2026 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has once again affirmed that young people hold up a mirror to society.

Through plays, choral verses, cultural dances, narratives, spoken word, mime, and even live television broadcasts, learners used the stage to interrogate the realities shaping their lives.