Pope condemns use of AI to fuel conflict, fear as he lands Angola

Pope Leo XIV yesterday held a huge public mass in Cameroon before leaving for Angola on the third leg of a landmark African tour marked by a war of words with US President Donald Trump over the Middle East conflict.
On Friday, the pontiff warned against the use of AI to fan "polarisation, conflict, fear and violence" and criticised the "environmental devastation" caused by the extraction of rare earths to fuel the digital boom.
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