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Women Call for Stronger Legislation Against Violence

By Peter Ochieng | Apr. 19, 2026
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Women are calling for the strict enforcement of laws aimed at ending gender-based exploitation, which they say remains a serious nationwide crime. The demand comes amid ongoing debates on rising cases of gender-based violence and related corruption following recent reports in Kenya. During a Women in Business Summit themed "Leading with Purpose: Empowering Women, Enhancing Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment" held in Eldoret, participants from both the public and private sectors said challenges women face in accessing essential services remain a major concern.

Uasin Gishu County Chief Officer for Gender and Social Protection, Marion Birgen, said the county has made progress in developing policies and regulations to address such issues.  She stressed that proper implementation of existing laws would ensure offenders are held accountable. Participants also highlighted sexual harassment as a key barrier to women’s advancement and urged stronger protection and support systems.

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Gender Based Violence Eldoret Enhancing Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Empowering Women
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