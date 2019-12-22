Imperial Bank depositor wins case to table bank deposit slips for Sh1b
SEE ALSO :Dad who shook his three-week-old baby girl to death jailed for eight yearsThe judge ruled that case conference cannot be done through an application as filed by CBK but must remain interactive and consensus-building session with the court taking charge. “I conclude that the current application was devoid of interest of justice, neither was it in pursuit of the objective and purpose of the court but rather a disruptive manoeuvre that could have been avoided. On that note, the same lack merit and is hereby dismissed with costs,” Justice Otieno said. Doshi had, through lawyer Willis Oluga, argued that CBK’s application was mischievous since they had consented to file other relevant documents they wished to rely on. He argued that courts said parties were not limited to rely only on documents already on record. Mr Oluga said CBK failed to file any document in court for fear of exposing themselves as victims of double speech on the same issues it is relying on in other cases elsewhere. Lawyer Philip Murgor for Imperial Bank, Paul Chege for CBK had objected to Doshi producing photocopies of the bank statements used to deposit over Sh920 million withheld by Imperial Bank after it went under.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Murgor and Chege had insisted that Doshi produces original bank documents he used in depositing the cash. Dosh sued CBK and Imperial Bank in June 2018 for withholding his money.
