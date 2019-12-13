Car importers charged for evading Sh126 million tax

Nabeel Hussain Quresh and Salman Ahmed Rizvi at a Mombasa Court in Mombasa County on December 11, 2019. [Kelvin Karani/Standard]

Directors of a motor vehicle import firm in Mombasa have been charged with evading from paying tax amounting to Sh126 million.Nabeel Hussain Qureshi and Salman Ahmed Rizvi (pictured), who own Ameen Motors Limited, are accused of failing to pay the tax between January 2013 and December 2018. They were charged with four counts of tax evasion before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Ednah Nyaloti. They denied the charges and were released on a Sh20 million bond with surety. The two were also required to deposit their passports in court. The prosecution said that although they were not opposed to the bond, the court should look at the amount of tax they had not paid. A report by the Kenya Revenue Authority showed that the two had imported 599 units of motor vehicles worth Sh217 between January 2013 and December 2018. The report said the company sold the units for Sh658 million.

