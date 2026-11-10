Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

US lawmakers urge new Epstein investigations in damning report

By AFP | Nov. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A photograph of Jeffrey Epstein displayed on a smartphone in front of the cover of Aujourd hui en France presenting an investigation into the Epstein case. [AFP]

US lawmakers called Tuesday for further criminal investigations into associates of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in a scathing report blaming prosecutors, financial institutions and powerful connections for allowing his abuse to continue for years.

The Epstein saga has dogged President Donald Trump, who was friends with the financier for years but has denied any knowledge of his crimes. Accusations that Trump covered up much of the investigation triggered the first major rift with the president's support base after he returned to the White House.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee urged the Justice Department to interview or reinterview key witnesses and pursue allegations against two prominent men who associated with the disgraced financier.

Former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai both deny allegations of sexual assault -- referred to federal prosecutors by the committee in June -- from Epstein's longtime assistant Sarah Kellen.

The report also called for further questioning of another longtime Epstein assistant, Lesley Groff, over her possible knowledge of his crimes.

Groff maintained she had never suspected Epstein of sexually abusing women and girls -- testimony the Republican investigators described as not credible.

The recommendations emerged from a 15-month congressional investigation involving testimony from prominent figures in Epstein's financial and social circle and an extensive examination of government and banking records.

"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims," committee chairman James Comer said.

The report concluded that Epstein's crimes after 2005 could have been prevented had federal investigators and prosecutors pursued the original allegations against him more aggressively.

Instead, prosecutors in Florida reached a controversial agreement in 2007 allowing him to escape federal charges in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser state offenses.

Epstein received an 18-month jail sentence but served only 13 months, enjoying extensive work-release privileges during which he continued abusing women, according to the report.

The investigation also accused financial institutions of overlooking suspicious transactions and warning signs of human trafficking, singling out American Express.

Lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to examine whether banks were properly reporting suspicious activity linked to trafficking and money laundering.

The report also criticized the Justice Department for exposing survivors' private information during releases of Epstein files.

The Republican investigators said they had uncovered no evidence implicating Trump in Epstein's crimes and accused Democrats of politicizing the inquiry.

But the committee's top Democrat, Robert Garcia, dismissed the findings as the product of an incomplete investigation that included no public hearings, accusing the Justice Department of illegally withholding "over 2.5 million pages of documents."

Democrats, who seized control of Congress in last week's midterm elections, have vowed to continue investigating Epstein's network when they assume their new powers in January.

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

 

 

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Jeffrey Epstein Epstein Saga
.

Latest Stories

From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
Politics
By Rodgers Otiso
15 mins ago
Uproar in Israeli parliament over Arab-Israeli lawmakers
World
By AFP
21 mins ago
US lawmakers urge new Epstein investigations in damning report
World
By AFP
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
By Rodgers Otiso 15 mins ago
From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
Moving target: Why Kenya's dream of industrialising keeps being deferred
By Dennis Kabaara 14 hrs ago
Moving target: Why Kenya's dream of industrialising keeps being deferred
When will lasting peace ever come to the Middle East?
By XN Iraki 15 hrs ago
When will lasting peace ever come to the Middle East?
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
By Danson Kimani 1 day ago
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved