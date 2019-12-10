New KPC boss made to wait as appointment contested

The appointment of new Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Macharia Irungu ran into headwinds after the court ordered his predecessor to stay put.

The appointment of new Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Macharia Irungu ran into headwinds after the court ordered his predecessor to stay put.Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa ruled yesterday that Hudson Andambi will continue serving in an acting capacity pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging Mr Irungu’s appointment. Activist Okiya Omtatah, in his petition filed last Friday, wants the court to compel the KPC board to produce the score sheets showing how each member of the interviewing panel ranked candidates. He has also demanded the scores awarded to each of them and the criteria used in selecting the three shortlisted candidates.

SEE ALSO :Audit report on lost pipeline fuel to be released

According to Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes, Irungu was the best applicant among 88 others who were interviewed by the board. Interviews for the nine shortlisted candidates for the post took place last month amid claims by MPs that the board was planning to impose its preferred candidate. The board in July invited qualified candidates to apply for the position but later on, in September, announced the recruitment would be done afresh, saying most applicants lacked “basic documentary requirements”.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Mr Omtatah claimed in his application that failure to disclose the outcome of the first advert went against Article 35(3) of the Constitution on the right to access information. “The second advert was irregular and unlawful since the applicants of the first advert didn’t know what happened to their applications,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Parastatals start remitting cash to Treasury

Omtatah also claimed the appointment was informed by nepotism and favouritism. The application will be heard on December 20.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.