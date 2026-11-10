KICD warns parents against unapproved CBE assessment books

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Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo speaking during a primary school heads conference on November 10, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwemba, Standard]

Parents and teachers have been cautioned against purchasing unapproved Competency-Based Education (CBE) assessment books.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo warning that ready-made question-and-answer materials undermine the philosophy of the new education system and expose families to unnecessary expenditure.

KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo said some publishers and vendors were exploiting parents and schools by selling revision materials that do not reflect the learner-centred approach of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking during a primary school heads conference, he challenged teachers to take responsibility for assessing learners based on their individual abilities rather than relying on commercially produced assessment books that apply a uniform approach to children with different learning needs.

"Why waste money on things you know add no value as far as the Competency-Based Curriculum is concerned?" he posed.

He warned that some vendors selling the materials were aware that they had not been approved by KICD, urging school administrators to scrutinise revision books before recommending or purchasing them.

"KICD is against ready-made materials, the materials that come to you in form of questions and answers. The task of assessment is of a teacher. You know your learners and the difference between them. You know whom to give what assessment. Why do you go and buy materials from people who are not even teachers in the first place?" Ong’ondo said. Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa with KECSHA chairperson Fuad Abdallah Ali during the primary schools heads conference on November 10, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwemba, Standard]

He added that some vendors lacked the necessary professional qualifications and were simply reproducing materials developed by teachers.

The KICD boss warned that purchasing, distributing or using fake, poor-quality and unapproved curriculum support materials purported to have been approved by the institute was unlawful.

He cited Section 27 of the KICD Act, 2013, which mandates the institute to evaluate, vet and approve curriculum support materials for basic and tertiary education and training.

According to Ong’ondo, schools found using unapproved materials risked violating the law, adding that those involved would face the full force of the law.

Ong’ondo announced that the government would begin distributing new textbooks for Grades 1, 2 and 3 in English, Kiswahili and Mathematics when schools reopen in January 2027.

He acknowledged that some government-supplied Early Years Education textbooks had become worn out following prolonged use, affecting access to learning materials in schools.

"We are aware that the textbooks that were supplied by the Government for EYE learners are now old and torn. We will replace them when schools reopen in January 2027," he said.

He urged school heads to provide accurate enrolment figures and work with education directors to ensure schools receive adequate supplies, particularly those experiencing increased learner populations.

He challenged school heads to shift attention towards the broader objectives of CBE, saying the country had made considerable progress in implementing the curriculum's core structure but needed to strengthen its softer components.

He identified talent development, parental engagement, values-based education, Community Service Learning and digital learning as critical areas requiring greater attention.

"The hallmark word in CBE is that we shall leave no learner behind," he said, urging teachers to identify learners' individual strengths and weaknesses and provide support according to their abilities.

Ong’ondo argued that the education system should not be about learners competing against one another but demonstrating progress against expected learning outcomes.

He called on school heads to help parents understand the new assessment system, particularly the meaning of performance indicators such as Exceeding Expectations (EE), and why learners are no longer ranked in the traditional manner.

He said parents should be involved in everyday school activities, including sports, music, environmental conservation and the release of assessment results.

The KICD chief also emphasised the need to nurture talents beyond classroom performance, urging schools to ensure that learners who demonstrate exceptional abilities in music, drama and sports continue receiving support as they transition to senior school.

On values-based education, he said schools should deliberately promote integrity, patriotism, honesty, respect, peace and responsibility.

He announced that KICD would deepen collaboration with school heads in 2027 to strengthen values-based education, arguing that values should be demonstrated through everyday conduct rather than simply taught in classrooms.

Ong’ondo also highlighted Community Service Learning as an important component of CBE, saying learners should apply classroom knowledge to address challenges affecting their communities.

He cited environmental degradation, gender discrimination, poor hygiene, nutrition and healthy living as some of the societal issues learners could help address through practical activities.

"Education at any level, from pre-school to university, must be problem-based. What are the issues in society that the learner has been empowered to address?" he said.

On technology, Ong’ondo encouraged teachers to embrace digital learning resources available through the Kenya Education Cloud, including materials accessible offline and resources designed for learners with special needs.

He said KICD was working with the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury to strengthen the digitisation of curriculum materials and teaching methods.

Ong’ondo maintained that successful implementation would require teachers, parents and school administrators to work together to ensure every learner's potential is identified, developed and supported.