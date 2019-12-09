Telecoms lower rates to lure customers

Airtel CEO Prasanta Das Sarma during the launch of data bundles with no expiry (Photo /David Gichuru)

Airtel Kenya has launched no expiry data and call rates that will allow its customers to spend as low as Sh1 for 5MB data and make calls at Sh2 across all networks.The move comes after market leader Safaricom launched same offer on October 23, this year. The move by the two competing telecos to launch non-expiry bundle offers come also after lawyer Adrian Kamotho sued telecommunication operators for irregularly depriving consumers of their unused data bundles. Speaking at the launch event, Airtel’s Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said: “We are pleased to introduce a no expiry rates for data and voice to all our customers. We have also revamped our data bundles to cater to heavy data users.”

At the same time, the company also revamped its entire Amazing data bundle offerings to give more data for the same cost as before e.g. 3GB for Sh300 up from 1.5GB, 5GB for Sh500 up from 4GB and 12GB for Sh1,000 up from 10GB with 30 days validity. The new offerings are targeted towards customers who are looking to meet their communication needs with ease and not worry about any hidden costs or conditions. “One unique thing compared to our competitors about the new offers is that even when for instance your Tubonge calls or data bundles expire, you will be charged with the same rate from your credit at Sh1 for 5MBs and Sh2 for all calls across all networks and these new data bundle and call rate offers are 20 times cheaper than what you people are paying currently in other networks,” he said.

