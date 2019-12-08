State urged to adopt ICT for Big Four success

Alex Fares, Chief Executive Officer of Unitel Services hands over a certificate to an employee.

The government has been urged to increase coverage of broadband and leverage on it to stimulate ICT growth and the realisation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.Experts say with better connectivity, e-services will be within reach in health, education and across all sectors critical to the economy. Alex Fares, Chief Executive of Unitel Services, however said Kenya had made strides in boosting internet access but more should be done to make reliable and consistent connectivity a reality. “The government has directed a lot of investment at infrastructure but that may be not enough. More efforts should be made towards this end and the results will be marked growth,” he said. Mr Fares singled out the northern parts of Kenya where coverage of broadband is at its lowest. He said internet is no longer a luxury but a critical driver of economic growth. With better connectivity via internet and mobile networks, he said, most socio-economic needs of consumers will be adequately addressed. Kenyans are increasingly becoming reliant on good broadband and mobile data connections to complete daily tasks and access most basic services.

Fares spoke at a company meeting which included a team building session in Kisumu at the weekend. He announced an expansion programme targeting neighbouring countries. Unitel is a Kenyan-owned company licensed by the Communications Authority of Kenya. “We are looking forward to get into South Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda,” Fares said. The company’s director in charge of development, strategy and innovations, Denis Radonji said they have aligned themselves to the Big Four Agenda. He said they have a responsibility to assist the government to deepen ICT services, which are a key driver of the economy. “ICT is one of the enablers for the realisation of the Big Four agenda,” he said, adding that they are wqorking closely with the ICT ministry.

