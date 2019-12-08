NSE eyes millions from Charity Trading Day

Cabinet Secretary Health Secily Kariuki being assisted by an Equity Bank Broker at the Charity Trading Day.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange was optimistic it would raise over Sh7 million in donations during its annual Charity Trading Day on Friday.In the last four years, the event has raised Sh30 million through the donation of equity trading fees and cash from listed firms. It brings together financial market operators and celebrities to network and raise funds towards charitable causes. Celebrities make calls to clients on behalf of dealers, and encourage them to make trades in support of charity. The public also participates through mobile money donations. NSE Vice Chairman Bob Karina said transforming lives is at the heart of the bourse’s sustainability strategy. “NSE will donate all its equity trading fees for the day, in addition to raising funds from various corporates and stakeholders, and positively transform our communities,” he said.

The theme for the event was ‘Supporting Cancer Prevention and Management in Kenya’.

