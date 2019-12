Flower firm installs solar power.

The newly launched 150KWP Solar PV system launched by Simbi Roses in partnership with Ecoligo and GIZ Kenya.

Flower firm installs solar power. A Thika flower farm has ramped up its green credentials by unveiling a 150kWp solar system. The ground mounted solar system at Simbi Roses will save up to 144 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. "With the new Solar PV system, Simbi Roses will be able to drastically reduce our overall carbon footprint and power costs," said Executive Director Grace Nyachae.

