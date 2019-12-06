Company ordered to pay woman Sh1.1m for causing her life threatening accident
SEE ALSO :Man’s plot to inherit bigger share of family estate flopsAmwayi was left with a disfigured face and her thighs badly injured by the impact of the accident. She was treated at the St Marys Hospital Mumias and discharged on April 8, 2013. She sued the two transport companies, saying the vehicles were negligently driven without due care and attention. Mumias Senior Resident Magistrate Maureen Shimenga awarded Amwayi Sh800,000 for general damages and Sh332,505 in special damages.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In her ruling, the magistrate said: “I managed to see the injuries sustained by the plaintiff. They are not only serious but I sympathise with her. The scar on her face is very humiliating.” Justice Musyoka gave the parties 28 days to lodge an appeal.
SEE ALSO :Blow to church officials
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.