President Uhuru authorises release of Sh73.4b for State projects, services

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi (PHOTO: PSCU)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (No. 2) of 2019 paving the way for the release of Sh73.4 billion that will go towards funding various government services and projects for the period ending June 30 next year.The Bill, which was presented to the President for signing by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was passed by Parliament on Wednesday. Present during the brief signing ceremony were National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Acting National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, Attorney General Paul Kihara, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.

