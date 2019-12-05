Firms cautious on growth prospects
SEE ALSO :Companies stuck as cash flow dipsThe private sector is still grappling with low demand for their products, which has persisted for the better part of the year, but there is a degree of relief with the expectation of improved access to credit following the scrapping of the interest rate cap. The government has also committed to clear pending bills, which is expected to improve cash flows. The headline PMI stood at 53.2 in November, similar to October levels but the lowest level in six months. Readings above 50 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50 show a deterioration.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The report noted that business registered solid improvement over November, with firms raising output but also noted that “the rate of demand growth was the softest since May”. “The future output sub-index still indicates that firms are cautious on activity over the coming year. However, in comparison to most surveys since the beginning of this year, less panelists complained about cash flow issues this month,” said Stanbic Regional Economist for East Africa Jibran Qureishi. “Of course, the government should continue to clear pending arrears owed to the private sector in order to alleviate these cash flow constraints,” he said. “Furthermore, as commercial banks begin to extend credit following the repeal of the interest rate capping law, the private sector will be in a much better position than it currently is or has been for the past two and a half years.”
