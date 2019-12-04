New controller of budget takes oath of office

The new controller of budget Margaret Nyakang’o has taken an oath of office.Nyakang’o will replace Agnes Odhiambo, the first holder of the office since the Constitution came to force in 2010. Ms Odhiambo's term expired in August. A panel that had been formed to interview candidates for the position, which was chaired by former Brand Kenya chief executive Mary Kimonye, had forwarded three names of the top candidates from where the Head of State picked Nyakang'o. Others who were in the race were Justus Nyamunga, Judith Akuma, Duncan Otieno, Edith King’ori, Leornard Lari, James Akeyo, Celestine Munda, Muinde Patrick, Karen Njeri, Macklin Ogolla, Elizabeth Mwathi and Abubakar Abdirahman. The National Assembly now has three days to approve or reject the candidate. Among the key proposals, Odhiambo made before she left office was that the Kenya Revenue Authority considers collecting levies on behalf of the 47 counties. They have consistently missed their revenue targets since they started full operations in 2013. President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Stephen Masha in an acting capacity following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo whose term ended in August.

The Office of the Controller of Budget (OCoB) is an independent office established under Article 228 of the Constitution of Kenya with the core mandate being to oversee implementation of the budgets of the National and County Governments by authorizing withdrawal from public funds. The Office is also expected to prepare, publish and publicize statutory reports, conduct investigations based on their own initiative or on a complaint made by a member of the public, and conduct alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve disputes. The office also has a mandate to advice Parliament issues related to transfer of funds to State organs or any other public entities.

